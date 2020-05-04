Perona Farms launches Meals for Moms

Perona Farms announces Meals for Moms, an initiative that will bring cheer to local mothers while supporting Project Self-Sufficiency.

Perona Farms will donate a meal to a mother who participates in Project Self-Sufficiency for every Mother’s Day order placed on the restaurant’s website. Orders may be made online at peronafarms.com/mothers-day.

Pick-up will take place at Perona Farms, 350 Andover-Sparta Road in Andover, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 9. All donated meal distribution will be handled by Project Self-Sufficiency, a non-profit organization that serves low-income families.

The prix fix menu included charcuterie, Jersey Girl fresh burrata, greenhouse salad, country bread, blue crab and asparagus quiche, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, chocolate peanut butter cup bar, strawberry and ricotta mousse, and rosemary macerated strawberries. The meal serves a family of four. The cost is $160, including tax.

Optional additions include kids pancakes, mushroom soup, and the makings of mimosas and Bloody Marys. All meals will be packed to go and ready to heat at home.

“Normally, at this time of year, Project Self-Sufficiency would be joining more than 500 supporters and more than 45 chefs and restauranteurs at Perona Farms for A Taste of Talent, our signature fundraising event,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “The current public health crisis has significantly altered our plans, but we are still maintaining our full caseload while providing food and essential services to hundreds of individuals and families in need. We are exceptionally grateful to the staff at Perona Farms for developing this ingenious effort which will allow select participating families to enjoy a special feast in honor of Mother’s Day.”

Bryant Avondoglio of Perona Farms says his family has long supported Project Self Sufficiency, especially its annual Taste of Talent fundraiser. "Given the major fundraiser cancellation due to the COVID crisis, we wanted to do our part by providing hospitality to the moms and families Project Self Sufficiency supports every day," he said.