Phoenix Fashion Show returns to Dingmans Ferry

More than one hundred people attended the recent fashion show at the Phoenix Store in Dingmans Ferry.

The event, which was organized by owner Doug Cosh, featured local models of all ages and sizes. Wendy Stuart Kaplan helped choose the numerous models and their outfits, herself modeling several evening gowns, both new and vintage.

The rain lifted as commentator Julia Schmitt Healy began the show wearing COVID-era fuzzy pajamas, which were soon revealed to have a cocktail dress from Cosh’s collection underneath.

Attendees were treated to an array of free refreshments, from Cowboy Caviar to Louisiana Crawfish Dip prepared by Cosh.

The unusual fashions and accessories have been collected by Cosh through his sources across the U.S. and are often one-of-a-kind.

Cosh states,

“I welcome everyone to come take a look,” Cosh said. “We have gifts of all kinds in all price ranges. We even have kitchen sinks for sale!”

The Route 209 store is open Thursday through Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment at 570-828-8870.