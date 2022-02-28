Plenty of space and light in this Lake Mohawk home

Lake Mohawk charm abounds in this spacious and updated lake-style home, where you’ll feel like you’re on vacation every day. It has four bedrooms and two full baths, an open floor plan, central air conditioning and heating, and a town-approved septic system.

Cozy up with your loved ones next to the wood-burning fireplace on cold nights. The kitchen is beautifully updated with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and counterspace galore. It opens easily to common areas, making it ideal for entertaining.

Skylights allow plenty of natural sunshine to come through. Step through the dining room sliders and escape to a dreamy backyard oasis complete with a newer patio, built-in firepit, and hot tub. The spacious backyard has more than a half-acre of land.

The first-floor master suite comes with vaulted ceilings and beams plus a sitting room, giving it an Old World feel but with all the modern amenities. A circular driveway and one-car garage ensure you have more than enough room for parking. A brand-new septic is being installed.

Enjoy all of the amenities the Lake Mohawk community has to offer, including swimming, boating, dining, fishing, entertainment, events, a boardwalk with a playground, and walking path. Enjoy seasonal lake views walking to Beach 4 and 5.

This gorgeous home is in a highly rated school district.

Call Amy and Heidi for more information at 973-219-7440.