Newton. The Kittatinny Players of Kittatinny Regional High School is holding a fundraising poinsettia sale. The plants will be available in two sizes, with a choice of white or red flowers, each coming with a pot cover and ready to display. Orders are due by Nov 19. Completed order forms, which may be downloaded at kittatinnyplayers.com, can be dropped off or mailed to KRHS. Pick up orders from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the high school.