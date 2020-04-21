Police advise families worried about nursing home patients, ask for supplies

What should the families of nursing home residents do when they believe their loved ones are not getting the care they need? The Andover Township Police Department has provided some guidance.

If a facility is not providing information about whether it has COVID-19 patients, the family should call the New Jersey Department of Health complaint hotline at 1-800-792-9770, which is open around the clock.

"Patients, health care facility employees and other members of the public may file complaints about hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home health agencies, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, comprehensive personal care homes, adult medical day care, pediatric medical day facilities, and many other licensed acute- and long-term care facilities," said the police in a Facebook posting.

The township police has also put out a call for supplies.

"We have received information that the Andover Care Centers are in desperate need of gowns," said the police on Facebook.

Gowns can be dropped off at the police station at 145 Lake Iliff Road, Newton; or mailed to: Andover Township Police Station, 134 Newton-Sparta Road, Newton NJ 07860.

"The donations will be much appreciated during this time of need," said the police.

On April 17, members of the police department handed out face shields to employees at Andover Subacute. The face shields were donated by local resident Steven Minnick.