Presentation: How to maintain wellness while living with a mental health condition

Sparta. Elena Kravitz, coordinator of the NAMI New Jersey’s Hearts and Minds program, will discuss how to maintain wellness while living with a mental health condition.

The presentation is free and open to the public. It will be held online via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24. For a link to register, visit namisussex.org/events.

The Hearts and Minds program focuses on inner and outer wellness. Kravitz will cover medical self-advocacy, smoking cessation, addictions, healthy eating, exercise, diabetes and metabolic syndrome. She will present sample food and exercise journals.

NAMI Sussex is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For more information visit namisussex.org or email nami.sussex@gmail.com.