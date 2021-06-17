Primary election results

Political parties in New Jersey held their primary elections on June 8 to choose the candidates who will run in the general election on Nov. 2. Here are the results for the local candidates:
SUSSEX COUNTY
Clerk (one seat)
Republican:
Jeffrey M. Parrott — 12,323
Commissioner (two seats)
Democratic:
Scott Paul — 3,556
Michael Vrabel — 3,398
Dawn Fantasia — 11,629
Christopher Carney — 11,365
SUSSEX BOROUGH
Borough Council (two seats)
Damaris Lira — 37
Jake Little — 111
Charles H. Fronheiser Jr. — 101
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP
Wantage Township Committee (one seat)
William Gaechter — 1,035