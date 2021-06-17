Primary election results

Political parties in New Jersey held their primary elections on June 8 to choose the candidates who will run in the general election on Nov. 2. Here are the results for the local candidates:

SUSSEX COUNTY

Clerk (one seat)

Republican:

Jeffrey M. Parrott — 12,323

Commissioner (two seats)

Democratic:

Scott Paul — 3,556

Michael Vrabel — 3,398

Republican:

Dawn Fantasia — 11,629

Christopher Carney — 11,365

SUSSEX BOROUGH

Borough Council (two seats)

Democratic:

Damaris Lira — 37

Republican:

Jake Little — 111

Charles H. Fronheiser Jr. — 101

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP

Wantage Township Committee (one seat)

Republican:

William Gaechter — 1,035