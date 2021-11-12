Prince of Peace launches the holidays with train show, food drive and toy collection

It was all aboard for the combination model train show/toy drive and pantry food drive this past weekend at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg.

Organized by church parishioner and trustee Robert Winter, Saturday proved to be an exciting, interesting and fun day out of the house.

Members of the Sussex County Railroad Club, like Chris Mentone and his son Walter of Vernon were on hand to explain the many HO scale, as well as N, G, and O gauge Lionel model trains. Walter constructed, in one month, a version of the Franklin Union Station circa 1920s. Also tending the throttle was Noel Phillips, a proud member of the Sussex County Railroad Club member since 1978. A special favorite train display, of course, was the indoor/ outdoor Christmas railroad scene. In keeping with the railroad theme, representatives from NJ Transit and other railways were on hand.

Grace’s Pantry members collected staples for upcoming holiday feasts with Prince of Peace Church being the lead church in pantry collection.

Last year, the church’s toy drive collected well over 3,000 toys that were distributed to local youngsters.

“We would like to outdo that number this year,” said drive organizer Winter.

The toy drive is ongoing until the first week of December with drop boxes all around the Sussex County area, the church being one drop point. Drop boxes will also be situated at Valley Paint, Mac and Lindy, American Deli, Lots of Bagels and McAfee Hardware. Police departments from Vernon, Hamburg, Ogdensburg, Franklin and Hardyston will also be participating in the distribution of the toys in mid-December.