Prince of Peace toy drive to launch with police meet-and-greet on Oct. 10

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, in Hardyston so that all children in the community will find something great under the tree on Christmas.

A meet-the-police event will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10. Officers from several local departments, including Hardyston, Vernon, Franklin, and Ogdensburg, will be there to chat with members of the public. You can drop off toys at that time, or at the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on any Tuesday or Thursday until Nov. 20. Drop boxes will also be set up at various businesses around the area.

Bob Winter came up with the idea for a toy collection after Toys for Tots announced it would not conduct its drive this year because of COVID-19.

For more information call 973-827-5080.