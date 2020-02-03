Project Help extends art poster contest

Sussex Borough. Project Help has extended its art poster contest deadline to March 20. Art students are being asked to focus their creativity on the Project Help bus and how it will benefit veterans in need of assistance. All students - kindergarten through high school - are eligible to share their artistry and creativity. Art teachers already have the contest details in hand. All artwork will need to be submitted by the new deadline March 20, 2020. Entries will be judged on design, originality and content. Prizes will be awarded in four grade level groups. The winners and their families will be invited to a dinner award ceremony.