Project Help plans poster contest

Project Help has announced the theme for its Third Annual Poster Contest. In 2019 the veteran’s aid group launched its mobile closet. Therefore art students are being asked to focus their creativity on the Project Help vehicle, a converted school bus that brings clothing and other necessities to retired military individuals and families statewide. All students - kindergarten through high school - are eligible to share their artistry and creativity. In the coming weeks art teachers will be contacted with the contest details. All artwork will need to be submitted by Feb.21. Entries will be judged on design, originality and content. Prizes will be awarded in four grade level groups. The winners and their families will be invited to a dinner award ceremony. For entry forms or more information about the poster contest or Project Help go to www.projecthelp.us or call 973-875-2068.