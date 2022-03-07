Project Self-Sufficiency opens Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop

Prom season. Teens are invited to select new or gently-used prom dresses and accessories from the popular “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency.

Formal wear is available at no charge, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, and shoes in good condition.

All items are displayed in a boutique-like setting on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, at 127 Mill Street. Space is available for dresses to be tried on.

The “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop will be open from 3 to 6:00 p.m., from March 28 to 31 and from April 4 to 6; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

“We are delighted to be offering teens the opportunity to receive beautiful gowns and accessories free of charge at the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special, once-in-a-lifetime event. Thanks to generous donations from the community, we are fortunate to have hundreds of beautiful items in our collection again this year.”

The prom shop is a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency, a community-based non-profit organization that specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. For information call 973-940-3500 or visit projectselfsufficiency.org.