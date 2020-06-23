Pvt. Cutter H. Zander graduates from Marine boot camp

Andover. Pvt. Cutter H. Zander, 18, of Andover Township graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on May 22. Pvt. Zander successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at Parris Island as one of 344 recruits in Hotel Company Training Platoon 2033. While in recruit training, Pvt. Zander served as a fire team leader and scored expert in the Marine Corps Rifle Qualifications. The typical 10-day leave granted to new Marines has been suspended through the end of June due to the coronavirus. Instead, Pvt. Zander reported for one-month to Military Combat Training (MCT) in North Carolina. At the completion of MCT, Pvt. Zander will travel to his Military Occupation Specialty school. Pvt. Zander is a 2019 graduate of Newton High School.