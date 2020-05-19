x
Recovery Center offers virtual events

Newton. The Sussex County Recovery Community Center continues to offer training, guidance, support, advocacy, and help for caregivers and parents.

Newton /
19 May 2020 | 11:38
    (Photo by freepic.diller-freepik.com)

The Sussex County Recovery Community Center, located at 65 Newton Sparta Road in Newton, is offering the following workshops, meetings, training, and other support:

Virtual Narcan Training, 10:30-noon on Thursday, May 28. Pre-registration is required. Learn about the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose, how to administer Narcan and available recovery resources. Contact: Katie@centerforprevention.org.

Drop In for Recovery, 2-4 p.m. every Monday. Are you affected by addiction and don't know what to do or where to go? Speak to a recovery coach for guidance and support and leave with hope and a plan. Contact: Katie@centerforprevention.org

Recovery Advocacy, 6-7 p.m. every second Monday. Stay current with legislative initiatives and share your ideas attending the monthly Sussex NCADD-NJ Advocacy team meeting. Contact: Marjorie@centerforprevention.org.

Women's Meeting of Narcotics Anonymous, 6-7:30 p.m. every Sunday. Weekly 12-step recovery support meeting. Zoom password: 2020. Contact: Erma@centerforprevention.org.

CFPC Alumni, 6-7 p.m. every first Monday. Monthly connection, support and volunteer opportunities for previous clients of the Center for Prevention and Counseling. Contact: Katie@centerforprevention.org.

SMART Recovery, 7:30-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Weekly science-based addiction recovery support meeting. Password: 304617. Contact: marjorie@centerforprevention.org.

Matters of the Heart, 1-2:30 p.m. every Thursday. This counselor-led group offers support and education for adults affected by a loved one’s addiction to learn new skills for healthier living. Contact: Ava@centerforprevention.org.

SMART Family & Friends, 6-7 p.m. every Thursday. Weekly recovery support meeting for family and friends affected by the addictive behavior of a loved one. Zoom password: 639809. Contact: Annmarie@centerforprevention.org.

Families Anonymous, 7:30-8:15 p.m. every Thursday. Weekly 12-step meeting for anyone affected by a loved one's substance use or behavioral problem. Zoom Password: 013719. Contact: faandover@gmail.com

Medication Assisted Recovery Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m. every second Thursday. Open 12-step group offering a safe place for those on medication to speak freely about their process while identifying themselves in recovery. To Join: download the Discord app and search: AnSelm#9652. Contact: Erma@centerforprevention.org

Parents Helping Parents, 6-7:30 p.m. every third Friday. Professionally-led, peer support meeting for parents grieving the loss of a loved one due to addiction. Contact: Ava@centerforprevention.org.

The Noble Steps, 8-9 a.m. every Saturday. Weekly recovery support meeting for those who want to integrate Buddhist teachings and practices into their recovery from any addiction. Contact: kmusgrove@communityincrisis.org.

Call or text 844-722-5327 to connect with a recovery coach 24/7 for yourself or a family member in Sussex County. Text @center65 to 81010 for reminders and updates.