Rep. Sherrill Named Environment Subcommittee Chair

Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) was unanimously chosen by her House Science, Space, and Technology Committee colleagues today to serve as Chairwoman of the Environment Subcommittee. The Subcommittee on Environment oversees environmental, climate change, and weather research.

“New Jerseyans know the importance of clean air, clean drinking water, and protecting our natural resources,” said Representative Sherrill. “Our state has the largest investment in offshore wind in the country, and I look forward to further promoting this important innovation to protect our environment. As Chairwoman, I will be able to more directly support critical environmental research that grows our clean energy economy, improves our national security, and secures New Jersey’s future.”

“We made great progress in 2019, and I look forward to another productive year working with our new and returning Subcommittee Chairs and Members as we continue to pursue a constructive and bipartisan legislative agenda to advance our nation’s research, development, and innovation enterprise and find solutions to the many challenges facing our nation today,” said Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30).