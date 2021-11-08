Rolling Hills plants the promise

Vernon. In celebration of Red Ribbon Week, the Sussex County Coalition for Health and Safe Communities awarded Rolling Hills School in Vernon 100 red tulip bulbs to plant in the school garden. Red Ribbon Week is a nationally recognized initiative held each fall that emphasizes prevention education and commitment to living a safe, healthy, and drug-free life. Through Plant the Promise, students in Ms. Irish’s class planted the red tulips to bloom in the spring, when they will remind the school of the importance and beauty of living a drug-free life. Members of the Vernon Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police came to Rolling Hills to celebrate the initiative. (Photo provided)