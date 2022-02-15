Rotary presidents take a fond look through Hardyston’s past

Hardyston. The Wallkill Valley Rotary’s past and current presidents got together for a meeting at Tony’s Pizza in Hardyston, where Rotarian Fred Kattermann entertained with a nostalgic photo program titled “Our Past and Current History: Wallkill Valley Rotary.” Pictured in the front row (from left): Sally Goodson, Sharon Hoskins, Carolyn King, Mary Ann Seeko, and Alexis Horvath; back row: Harold Wirths, Martin Van Der Heide III, Fred Kattermann, James Koslowski, Carl Nelson, Wafik Habib, Paul Kattermann, Paul Koch, Kenneth Wentink. (Photo provided)