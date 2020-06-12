x
SCCC awards scholarships to assist students

Sussex County Community College /
12 Jun 2020 | 01:00

    New and returning students attending Sussex County Community College in the fall 2020 semester have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship through the SCCC Foundation.

    There are over 100 scholarships available to students ranging from $250 to $2,000.

    Scholarship Applications can be submitted online at sussex.edu/scholarships. The Application process will be open until Tuesday, June 30 by 11:59 p.m.

    To apply for a scholarship, students must complete a Scholarship Application packet in addition to submitting a personal essay. Students are also required to provide a letter of recommendation in support of their candidacy.

    Questions can be directed to the SCCC Foundation at foundation@sussex.edu or call 973-300-3168.