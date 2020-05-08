'Serious and alarming' report released on Andover nursing home

A report released on Thursday found that Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation II, which has suffered mass deaths from COVID-19, was far out of compliance with federal requirements.

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) said an inspection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, cited "a variety of serious and alarming concerns" at the 700-bed nursing home:

● On April 10, a resident was found on the floor by their bed with a small head abrasion, after falling on a wet floor. The resident was pronounced dead the next morning. Handwritten notes from the resident’s physician stated: “Found dead this am...not performed Physical-COVID-19 test was done?...High fever for the last few days – that was not brought to my attention. Flu like illness, likely COVID-19.”

● Multiple patients with elevated temperatures had no documented clinical assessment or follow-up from medical staff.

● Patients under investigation for COVID-19 were placed in rooms with asymptomatic residents. In one case, a patient was moved to a different room only after their test came back positive.

● A review of facility documentation found missing temperature logs and a lack of documentation of residents' symptoms.

● A resident was documented on April 6 with a temperature of 104.9. The following day, the resident’s temperature was not documented at all. The resident was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on April 8. “No documentation of coronavirus monitoring was found regarding the respiratory symptoms which included coughing or shortness of breath assessment” for this resident, the inspection report stated.

● On April 16, a resident was admitted to the hospital with respiratory failure and possible COVID-19. There were no documented notes in the resident’s temperature log regarding their condition for the previous five shifts ,and no test had been ordered for the resident. The resident was subsequently intubated at the hospital.

● In multiple instances, staff had insufficient PPE (personal protective equipment) protection.

● Staff and residents were in “immediate jeopardy” and their "health and safety at risk for serious injury, serious harm ... or death.”

According to county data received this week, Andover Subacute II facility currently has 133 residents and 54 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 94 residents and 1 staff member have died.

“I am absolutely disgusted and heartbroken for the residents, staff, and families about the conditions this CMS inspection has uncovered from the facility in Andover," said Gottheimer. "The loss of life and the circumstances that so many of the residents faced are a complete tragedy."

After news first broke last month that 17 bodies were stuffed into a small morgue at the nursing home, Chaim Scheinbaum, co-owner of with Louis Schwartz since 2018, said in a statement that "current staffing is solid with 12 nurses (normal is 11) and 39 CNAs (normal is 40)." He also said that "according to the medical director," the morgue's maximum is 12.

"The back up and after hours holiday weekend issues, plus more than average deaths, contributed to the presence of more deceased than normal in the facility holding room," he said in his statement.

National Guard arrives in Andover

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued fines with ongoing penalties and continued oversight.

Gottheimer said CMS has imposed a civil money penalty of $220,235 for the 15 days of "immediate jeopardy" and "substandard quality of care" from April 6 through 20 -- more than $14,000 per day -- in addition to other fines. The penalties will continue to accrue until "substantial compliance is achieved or termination occurs."

Andover Subacute II facility must within ten calendar days submit a Plan of Correction for the deficiencies cited by CMS .

Anthony J. Fasano, a Sussex County freeholder and liaison to the Division of Health, called for the National Guard to protect vulnerable residents at Andover Subacute. New Jersey has since deployed the National Guard to the facility to help the nursing and cleaning staff, with the first soldiers arriving Friday.

The state health department reported there were 236 positive cases and 66 deaths from COVID-19 at the nursing home. Andover Township has a total of 72 reported deaths from COVID-19, as of May 6.

Gottheimer said he is working with Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada, Andover Township Mayor Michael Lensak, and local law enforcement to get more PPE to nursing home personnel. "We will not beat this virus and flatten the curve if the coronavirus is able to continue to spread like wildfire in our long-term care facilities," he said.

Half of NJ COVID-19 deaths are in nursing homes

Gov. Phil Murphy said more than half of New Jersey's 8,801 deaths have come from long-term care facilities, and that 120 National Guard soldiers will be sent to those facilities to protect staff and residents starting this weekend.

This week, Gottheimer introduced new bipartisan with Congressman Chris Smith (NJ-4) — the Nursing Home Pandemic Protection Act of 2020 — to codify into federal law new requirements that nursing homes report communicable diseases, infections, and potential outbreaks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and that residents and their families be kept informed of infections inside the facilities; as well as requiring facilities have both a crisis plan in place to manage an outbreak and a stockpile of PPE on hand.