Share superintendents? Sussex-Wantage and Lafayette school boards to discuss

Wantage. The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education on Jan. 27 unanimously agreed to enter preliminary talks with Lafayette Township Schools to share its superintendent, Michael Gall.

School board president Michael D’Agostino said the district is undergoing a feasibility study into the matter. He stressed talks are in the very early stages. The county superintendent has not approved anything or even looked at the proposal yet, he said.

D’Agostino asked for a formal vote to officially move forward with the process.

Gall serves not only as superintendent but also as principal of the C.E. Lawrence School. If this sharing agreement is eventually approved, the district would need to hire a full-time principal to replace Gall in that role. Gall would spend about a third of his time in Lafayette, which would pay a third of his salary.