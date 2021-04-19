Shepherd of the Hills to hold blood drive

Sparta. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta, will host a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

All donors must wear a face covering. Extra face masks will be on hand. Donors are encouraged to eat a good meal, drink plenty of water, and bring a photo ID.

Appointments are strongly preferred. Walk-ins will be accepted as long as social distancing can be maintained.

Appointments can be made at: nybc.org/njdrive Sponsor Code: 71131

You are able to donate blood if you’ve recently received the vaccine as long as you are feeling 100% healthy.

For more information, call the church office at 973-729-7010 or email office@sothnj.org.