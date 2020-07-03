Sheriff promotes 9-1-1 officers

Shannon Quinn of Sandyston and Brian Cannon of Vernon have been promoted to senior public safety telecommunicator, Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada announced.

Both were hired as part-time public safety telecommunicators, Strada said.

Quinn was hired in 2016, bringing several years of experience with her from the Newton Police public-safety answering point. In 2017, she was promoted to full time public safety telecommunicator at the Sussex County Sheriff’s 9-1-1 Communications Center. She is a certified training officer and been named Telecommunicator of the Month twice in the past two years.

Cannon was hired directly out of High school in 2015 and was promoted to full time public safety telecommunicator 2017. Since then he has earned a degree in emergency management and was named Telecommunicator of the Month four times during the past two years. He is a member of the County Incident Management Team, is a certified training officer, and works part-time with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Strada said both Quinn and Cannon were instrumental in the ongoing operations and growth of the Sussex County 9-1-1 Communication Center. They have a combined total of seven CPR saves during the past two years. Their experience, dedication, and commitment to the organization is clearly evident and is well deserving of this promotion, he said.

“We often forget that our telecommunicators are the first ones to receive emergency calls and often times save lives over the phone by giving medical direction to those in need,” Strada said. “They all do a terrific job, often times handling extremely stressful emergency calls while remaining calm and professional to ensure the proper resources are sent to those in need.”