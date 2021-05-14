ShopRite workers win spot on Cheerios box for ‘Ending Hunger Together’

Last August and September, RoNetco ShopRite stores participated in the Annual ShopRite Partners in Caring Program, which provides funds to hunger-fighting charities while engaging the community in the fight against hunger.

As a result of their outstanding efforts, associates from six RoNetco ShopRite stores earned a spot on a just-released, special-edition Cheerios box. The top 40 ShopRite stores in the Northeast are featured on the box, which has the theme Ending Hunger Together.

Among those honored were captains Kayla Steele and Shannon Real of the ShopRite of Newton, and Nadine DeBlock and captains Amanda Pierce and Dave Griffen of the Byram ShopRite.

RoNetco ShopRite stores pride themselves in regularly earning a spot on the Cheerios box. A special “unveiling” ceremony took place at Perona Farms on April 30 to honor these team members. RoNetco’s newest store, the ShopRite of Sparta, earned the distinction of being the Region 1 (North Jersey) winner in the annual contest.

The eight RoNetco ShopRites in Morris, Sussex, and Warren counties raised more than $139,000 in 2020, bringing the total for all ShopRites over the last 20 years to more than $50 million dollars to aid local food pantries.

In addition, RoNetco Supermarkets donated another $25,000 to the Norwescap’s Food Bank after the unveiling ceremony. The food bank distributes more than 2,000,000 pounds of food annually to pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, on-site feeding programs, childcare centers, senior centers, and programs for the disabled in Hunterdon, Sussex, and Warren counties.

“Given the circumstances presented to us over the last year, no one would be surprised if the fundraising lacked or dipped,” said Steve Hildner, community relations administrator at Wakefern Food Corp. But not our ShopRite stores. In a year where there was so much else to preoccupy the mind, RoNetco associates never lost sight of our goal, to donate as much as possible to our food banks to help in the fight against food insecurity.”