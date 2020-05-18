Shutdown flattens the curve in Sussex County

Sussex County. The number of new coronavirus-positive cases and COVID-19 deaths in Sussex County has slowed significantly since March 21, when Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statewide stay at home order and the closure of all non-essential retail businesses.

Murphy has been easing restrictions this month, first opening state parks and private golf courses. Last week he allowed non-essential businesses to re-open for curbside pickup and beaches to re-open on May 22.

The number of coronavirus cases in Sussex County is 1,099 as of Tuesday, May 18. The first three cases were reported on March 18.

The number of deaths in Sussex County is 145 deaths as of Tuesday, May 18. The first death from COVID-19 was reported on March 27.

Andover Township far outstrips all other municipalities in cases and deaths because of it is the site of the hard-hit nursing home, Andover Subacute.