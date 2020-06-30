Sick passenger leads to driver’s arrest

Sparta. On June 26 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Sparta police officer Taylor May responded to a parking lot on Woodport Road for a report of an occupant in a red Honda, vomiting and littering from the vehicle, according to the police report. Upon his arrival, May saw multiple beer bottles, full and empty, on the ground around the vehicle. While talking with the driver, Brian Barraza, 23, of Hackensack, N.J., May observed a man laying across the rear seat of the vehicle. May determined that both men had been drinking heavily, and that the rear-seat passenger was in need of medical attention. EMS was called to the scene, and the passenger was transported to Newton Hospital. Barazza was administered field sobriety tests, then placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. He was transported to Sparta Police headquarters, where he was charged with DWI, Open Container in MV, Careless Driving, and Throwing Litter from a Vehicle. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult. The vehicle was impounded for a mandatory 12-hour period.