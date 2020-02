Simply Dance is ready to kick off their 2020 Dance Competition Season.

Simply Dance is now in their 14th season of competing, and has 28 members ranging in age from 6-18. The first upcoming competition will be on Feb 27 until March 1. They will be attending 5 competitions this year total, mostly locally in Sparta, NJ and they attend a National competition every other year, 2020 being an "off" year.