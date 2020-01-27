Snufftown Garden Club installs new officers

The Snufftown Garden Club recently held its installation ceremony to induct a new Executive Board for the 2020-2022 term.

The Club operates under the auspices of the Garden Club of New Jersey and National Garden Clubs.

The new officers are: Joanne DeSantis, first vice president; Mardella Venable, second vice president; Barbara Whitman, recording secretary, Judy Filippini, treasurer, Nancy Carlson, president; Maria Dorsey, outgoing president and installing officer.

The club meets on the third Wednesday of the month (with the exception of January and February) at 7 p.m. at the Vernon PAL Building.

The first meeting of the new year will take place on March 18.

For information about the club, contact Nancy Carlson (ncarlson12@gmail.com) and follow on Facebook.