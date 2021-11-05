Sparta approves more advisors as some school clubs are left without

Sparta. The Sparta Township school board approved more advisers for clubs in the district. But several clubs remain without advisers.

The approvals passed 8-0 at the board’s Oct. 28 meeting. School board member Robert Zywicki was absent, and school board president Kim Bragg said he was attending to an emergency in the Mount Olive School District, where he is superintendent.

Two notable clubs without advisers include Girl Up and We Are the Dream, both formerly advised by Kate Brennan, whose resignation was approved by the school board at the end of the same meeting.

The Women in Science club and TED Ed Club also are without advisers.

“It feels there is a greater socio-political agenda at play,” Sparta resident Julie Knapp said at the meeting. “It’s a return to cancel culture that will silence marginalized voices.”

Assistant Superintendent Tara Rossi said she met with Maya Albuquerque, a leader for the We Are The Dream club, and was motivated to make sure peers had space to do their work. “She advocated for the needs of her peers, and it is the true definition of Sparta pride, in my opinion,” Rossi said.

Rossi said she and Superintendent Matthew Beck will co-advise the club as long as they need to do so. The first meeting of We Are The Dream will be Nov. 9. She said other clubs without an adviser will be supported by district administration in the same fashion.

“We know that growth comes from discomfort, and we are confident that with the commitment form all our professionals in the district and community members, alike, we will meet the needs of our students and provide and education al future that exceeds expectations,” Rossi said.