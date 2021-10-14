Sparta Day returns on Oct. 16

Sparta Day returns to Station Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s event will be packed with activities and entertainment for the whole family.

The days is hosted by the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS), along with the title sponsor, Franklin Sussex Auto Mall.

Festive entryways will set the tone for the day, thanks to sponsor The Coronato Property Group. Other highlights include live entertainment, games, and shopping. This year’s food plaza, sponsored by Culligan Water, will offer delicious options for lunch, snacks, and special treats.

Kid’s Country will be back again, and thanks to sponsor The Goddard School and other local supporters. Children can face off in the 3-in-1 sports challenge, explore their way through an inflatable carnival maze, and play the pumpkin pitch game, among other free, fun activities. Kids who love big vehicles will be excited to get up close to a fire truck and ambulance, and even witness a Jaws of Life demonstration.

Get your free Sparta Day tote bag, sponsored by Eastern Propane, near event entrances or at the JWCS booth. The totes are filled with coupons, information, and giveaways from area businesses while supplies last. Visitors can stop by the JWCS booth for Sparta Day maps and event information. There, they can also join the Where’s Spartan Sam? game, where participants have the chance to win a family fun prize package valued at more than $400. Attendees of all ages are invited to try their luck winning sweet treats at the JWCS Candy Wheel, which costs 25 cents to play.

Parking will be available at Sparta High School, where attendees can take the walking path to the park-or-ride the complimentary shuttle, courtesy of the Sparta Board of Education.

An all-volunteer effort

Sparta Day is organized entirely by volunteers from the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta and made possible by its sponsors, which include Sparta Parks & Recreation and JWCS community sponsors: Franklin Sussex Auto Mall, The Coronato Property Group, The Goddard School, Culligan Water Conditioning, Eastern Propane, Wellness Pediatrics, NJ Swim, Performance Pediatrics, Harte Orthodontics, Sparta Dunkin’ Donuts, Newton Medical Center, Planet Networks, Weichert Realtors, and Sparta Books.

JWCS is comprised of women from Sparta and surrounding towns who gather as friends to foster goodwill and provide events and activities that bring the community together. Each year the organization raises and distributes thousands of dollars to local and national non-profit organizations. For event information or to learn about membership, visit jwcsparta.org, find them on Facebook, or email jwcsparta@gmail.com.