Sparta Day vendor registration is now open

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) and Title Sponsor First Hope Bank have opened registration for the 47th annual Sparta Day.

Sparta Day is one of the community’s largest and most popular events. It’s a vendor and craft fair and family fun festival that unofficially welcomes warmer weather and kicks off the summer season. This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Station Park.

Vendor spaces sell out quickly, so the JWCS strongly encourages anyone interested in reserving a space to book now. An early bird registration discount is available to all who register by March 31.

Additionally, several sponsorship and advertising opportunities are still available. Those interested in attending as a vendor or becoming a sponsor can visit jwcsparta.org for complete event details and registration information.

This free community event is organized entirely by volunteers from the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta with support from Sparta Township and Sparta Parks & Recreation. All proceeds are donated to local and national nonprofit organizations.

Visit jwcsparta.org, find us on Facebook or email jwcsparta@gmail.com for more event information or to learn about the club.