Sparta Little League now accepting registrations for spring

Sparta. Registration for Sparta Little League baseball for the spring 2022 season is now open.

This includes all levels from tee ball (starting at age four) to the older junior and senior divisions. See the website (spartabaseball.com) for league ages and divisions. Players will be placed in the division that is most age appropriate according to national Little League guidelines.

Registration will be open until March 1, after which a late fee will be assessed. Sparta Little League cannot guarantee a uniform for late registrants.