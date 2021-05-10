Sparta police blotter

Driver waited for shoplifting passenger

Sparta Police officer Steven Guido responded to a local supermarket parking lot to check on a vehicle reported to be driven erratically. Officer Guido met with the driver of the vehicle, which was parked, and believed the driver had the OK to operate a vehicle. The driver stated that he was waiting for two friends who were inside the supermarket shopping.

A store manager informed Guido, as he was speaking with the driver, that two individuals just left the supermarket with a cart of groceries that were not paid for. Guido approached the individuals and spoke with the woman, Jennifer Zita, 30, of Jefferson, N.J., who was in possession of the grocery cart. When Guido asked for her name, she stated that she was “Jennifer Sanders.”

A subsequent investigation identified her as Jennifer Zita. The total amount of groceries taken was $185.27.

Zita was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta police headquarters for processing. She was charged with Shoplifting and Hindering Her Own Apprehension. She was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released on a complaint summons.

Vehicle check ends in driver’s arrest

On May 4 at approximately 8:35 a.m., Sparta patrols were dispatched to the theater center parking lot for a report of a female slumped over the wheel in a red two-door Pontiac. Upon the patrols’ arrival, officer Chris Botta observed a female who appeared to be nodding off. Upon contact with the driver, Nicole Vanorden, 23, of Hackettstown, N.J., became alert.

Botta observed hypodermic needles within the vehicle along with empty wax folds of suspect heroin and fresh track marks on Vanorden’s arm. A check of Vanorden’s license showed it to be suspended. She was asked to step out of her vehicle and was placed under arrest for possession of three hypodermic needles and 15 empty wax folds, drug paraphernalia.

She was transported to Sparta police headquarters for processing. Vanorden was charged with: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) in a Motor Vehicle, Suspended License, Possession of Hypodermic Needles, and Drug Paraphernalia. She was advised of a mandatory court appearance and based on her prior criminal history, the charges were placed on a warrant.

Vanorden was turned over to the custody of the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department and was transported to the Morris County Jail to await a court appearance.

Speeding car leads to recovery of stolen vehicle

On May 8 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Cpl. Craig Grauerholz observed a red Toyota Camry speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 15 north.

As Grauerholz pulled out and attempted to stop the vehicle, it quickly crossed both lanes of the highway and exited on Route 517. After getting the vehicle stopped and approaching it, Grauerholz spoke with the driver, Xhonatan Gaba, 19, of Garfield, N.J. Gaba was unable to produce his driver’s license and stated he borrowed the car from his grandmother. A check of the vehicle’s registration came back to a male from Little Ferry, N.J. A further check revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Little Ferry around midnight.

Gaba was placed under arrest for Receiving Stolen Property and transported to Sparta police headquarters to be processed. He was charged with: Receiving Stolen Property, Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) in a Motor Vehicle, Careless Driving, Failing to Signal Turn, Failure to Wear Seatbelt and Failure to Exhibit Driver’s License. His charges were placed on a warrant and he was turned over to Sussex County Sheriff’s Department for transport to Morris County Jail to await his court appearance. The owner of the stolen vehicle was notified and made arrangements to come up to Sparta to retrieve his vehicle.

Hanging bumper leads to DWI arrest

On April 29 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Lt. Jeff McCarrick observed a vehicle traveling west on West Mountain Road with its front bumper cover hanging down, causing it to scrape along the roadway. The noise this created drew Lt. McCarrick’s attention to the vehicle and he executed a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of West Mountain Road and Sterling Hill Road.

McCarrick approached the vehicle to speak with the driver, Richard Cosgrove, 54, of Denville, N.J., and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his mouth as he spoke. Cpl. Craig Grauerholz arrived on scene and took over the Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) investigation.

Grauerholz asked Cosgrove to step out of his vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Upon completion of the tests, Cosgrove was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta police headquarters to be processed. After completing breathalyzer testing, Cosgrove was charged with: DWI, Careless Driving, Unsafe Condition of Vehicle and Failure to Keep Right. He was advised of a mandatory court date and released to a sober adult. Vehicle was impounded for a mandatory 12-hour period.