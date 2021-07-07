Sparta school board fills vacancies

The Sparta school board filled its two vacancies on June 24, appointing Wendy Selander and Craig Palleschi to the board for the rest of the year.

In all, three people were nominated to fill the two empty seats.

They will replace Jennifer Grana and Kate Matteson, who resigned on May 19 and will serve until the school board reorganizes in January. The terms for both seats end on Dec. 31, 2021, and voters will elect someone to a fresh three-year term in November.

Selander was appointed first in a unanimous vote.

“She’s very involved with the community,” said school board president Kim Bragg said. “I’ve known her for a long time, and I can’t think of a sport she hasn’t shown up for or stood in the rain and helped out for. I’ve seen her at board meetings, and she’s brought very good issues to the forefront.

To fill the second seat, the school board appointed Craig Palleschi in a 6-1 vote.

Board member Kurt Morris voted against the appointment.

School board member Robert Zywicki called Palleschi a “selfless individual” who has coached multiple sports. He said Palleschi’s connections with constituents will help inform his decision making.