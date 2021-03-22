Sparta Scout Troop’s mulch drive helps local causes

What if the Scouts of Troop 150 told you that cleaning up your yard this spring could help provide Christmas presents for a child in need?

What if sprucing up your gardens could help provide meals for a family struggling to make ends meet?

What if, by planting a new flower bed, you could help those same Scouts learn about their community, serving others, and numerous life skills?

Sparta’s Troop 150 Scouts have kicked off their fourth annual mulch drive this past week and are looking for your support. The drive has been a true success on many levels, but none more important than for the efforts it supports.

All proceeds from the sale are used to provide Christmas presents to those less fortunate here in Sussex County through the troop’s affiliation with the Adopt-A Family program. It also helps the troop make sizable donations to the Sussex County Food Pantry as well as providing scholarships to Scouts for training and summer programs. As in the past, Troop 150 has committed to keeping its charities local and helping local initiatives.

How you can help

Online orders for this year’s mulch drive will be taken through Monday, April 12, at spartatroop150.org. All orders will be delivered or available on May 1.

All bags of this high-quality organic cedar mulch are $6.50 and measure 3.0 Cu/ft. A variety of colors are available, including black, brown, natural, and red. Quantities are limited.

Delivery is included for orders of 10 bags or more. For smaller orders, Troop 150 will set up a “pick-up” station on May 1 at the Acting-A-Part parking lot, located at 409 Woodport Road in Sparta, where Scouts will load your car for you. Acting-A-Part is , NJ 07871.