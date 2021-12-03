Sparta to spend $700K on new fire truck

The Sparta Township Council was expected on Tuesday night to adopt an ordinance that will authorize the township to spend $700,000 on a new fire truck.

The ordinance calls for the issuance of $665,000 in bonds or notes. The township will make a $35,000 down payment on the vehicle.

The money will pay for an engine/pumper truck to be used by the Sparta Township Fire Department and that includes all equipment, appurtenances, accessories and attachments that are necessary.

The bonds will have a useful life of 10 years.