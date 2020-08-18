Sparta Woman’s Club awards scholarships

The Sparta Woman’s Club has awarded a total of $5,000 to four female high school graduates.

The two Sparta High School recipients were Kaetana DeGiovanni and Nancy Nester.

DeGiovanni will attend Rutgers University in the Fall. She is an EMT with Sparta Ambulance Squad and plans to study science and eventually specialize in the biomedical field. While at Sparta High School, she enjoyed marching band and jazz band, held a part time job, and was a member of the honor society.

Nester will attend Auburn University where she plans to study neuroscience. While at Sparta High School, Nancy was a member of various honor societies and involved with many science-related and leadership programs. Nancy was a leader with Pass It Along and also worked part time.

The club also awarded a scholarship to Sussex County Technical School graduate Catherine Greene.

Greene will attend Columbia College, Chicago, in the Fall studying film editing. She will begin her classes having already completed over a semester’s year of work while at Sussex County Technical School. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Society. She has completed many hours of volunteer work with Saint Kateri Parish and also with the Girl Scout program.

Holly Phieffer is the fourth recipient and received excellent references from the Project Self Sufficiency staff. She graduated with her high school diploma and received the “All Star Award”. Phieffer has already completed two semesters at Sussex County Community College majoring in psychology and is working toward a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology at Maryville University.