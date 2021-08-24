Stanhope plans 9/11 ceremony

The town of Stanhope is planning a 9/11 ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. in Musconetcong Park to honor the strength and courage of first responders and survivors.

The ceremony will begin by honoring the thousands of first responders, attendees will stand as a living reminder of the resilience, survival and rebirth through community strength and the dedication of the seeding from the Survivor Tree.

In October 2001, a severely damaged tree was discovered at Ground Zero, with snapped roots and burned and broken branches. The tree was removed from the rubble and placed in the care of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

After its recovery and rehabilitation, the tree was returned to the Memorial in 2010. New, smooth limbs extended from the gnarled stumps, creating a visible demarcation between the tree’s past and present. Today, the tree stands as a living reminder of resilience, survival, and rebirth.

Each year, the 9/11 Memorial gives seedlings from the Survivor Tree to three communities that have endured tragedy. Stanhope was one of the three communities chosen.

Event is rain or shine. For more information about this event, please email dkuncken@stanhopenj.gov or call 862-432-0232.