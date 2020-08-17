State OKs Vernon to reassess properties yearly

New Jersey has approved Vernon Township to conduct property reassessments every year, Mayor Howard Burrell announced on Friday.

Burrell said the township sought this approval to avoid sudden fand large changes in the amount of taxes due and to make sure residents are not over- or underpaying.

Previously the township conducted reassessments every 10 years.

Burrell said 116 other New Jersey municipalities use this yearly method to determine property values.

“This reduction in tax appeals benefits the taxpayers and the town in that it saves the taxpayers the time and administrative/legal costs associated with filing a tax appeal; and, it reduces the amount of tax dollars that the town has to collect from the taxpayers to pay for the appearance of the Municipal Tax Assessor and a Municipal Tax Attorney at every tax appeal hearing,” Burrell said.

For Vernon Township, a reduction in tax appeals will represent a significant savings since during the 10-year period between 2009 and 2019, our town averaged 490 tax appeals per year.