Steele resigns from Sussex-Wantage school board

The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education on Aug. 19 accepted the resignation of Megan Steele.

Steele, who represented Wantage on the school board, had to resign her seat after moving to Sussex Borough. There are two Sussex Borough seats on the school board, held by Georgeanna Stoll and Ross Juliano.

Board of Education President Nick D’Agostino thanked Steele for her service to the school board.

“You always show up, and you’re always open minded,” D’Agostino said. “I’ve seen you change on your opinions multiple times, stay strong on your opinions multiple times, and I can say it’s a pleasure to have worked with you.”

She is the second Wantage member of the school board to resign her seat this year. Earlier this year, Jennifer Craig resigned her seat and the school board selected Danielle Zill-Barry to fill her position for the rest of the year over Patricia Hefferan.