Students chill with friends at Cedar Mountain’s ‘Winter Wonderland’

On Feb. 5, a chilly winter morning, the Vernon Township High School Key Club sponsored their annual “Winter Wonderland” for students at Cedar Mountain Primary School.

The high school students, assisted by the Glen Meadow Middle School National Junior Honor Society, planned a fun-filled morning of a variety of indoor winter games, activities, arts and crafts, and a hot chocolate bar.

The high school students prepared multiple stations for students to create, imagine, explore, socialize, and play. Some of the stations included hand art/temporary tattoos, making snowflakes and winter scenes, creating tissues flowers, scratch art designing, paper plate designs, and creating Valentine cards.

In the gym, students played corn hole, parachute games, bowled for stickers, and Velcro darts, and took winter selfies with an ice castle theme.

Keeping with the Winter Games theme, students earned medals for their efforts.

Parents said it was a nice winter break for their children, and a fun time to be with friends.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Yellow Tulip Project, a youth-driven movement to support other youth with mental illness. Later this year, the VTHS Key Club will plant yellow tulips to show their support for the important work of this organization. To find out more, visit theyellowtulipproject.org.

This event was made possible by a generous New Jersey Education Association Pride Grant procured by the Vernon Township Education Association.