Students’ letters and Valentines charm Bristol Glen residents, military personnel

Mrs. Carter’s LLD class at Wallkill Valley Regional High School became pen pals with residents from the Bristol Glen Assisted Living in Newton.

In December 2019, before the pandemic, the class played games with the residents and joined them for a singalong.

“When Covid happened, the class felt it would be a great idea to reach out to the staff and begin a pen pal program,” Mrs. Carter said. The students and seniors have been writing letters to each other since September.

“If we can bring a smile and a little cheer to those at Bristol Glen we will,” she said.

The students, James, Tamara, Giuliano, Evelyn, Emma, Harlie, Tim, and Connor, ranging from grade 9 through 12, also spent a snowy day writing Valentines for members of the military.

The students participated in the Nash 94.7 “Valentines for our Troops” Campaign in conjunction with the organization.

“Despite the snow, the students were busy writing Valentine cards for the U.S. military troops,” said Carter.

This is the second year the students participated in “Valentine for our Troops.”