Sussex Borough looks to update salaries to conform with NJ minimum wage

Sussex. The Sussex Borough Council on Oct. 5 unanimously introduced an updated salary ordinance, the first update to the ordinance in about five years.

Borough administrator Antoinette Smith said the salary ranges needed to be brought in line with New Jersey’s current minimum wage.

Councilmen Jake Little and Charles Fronheiser were absent.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, New Jersey’s minimum wage increased to $12 per hour for most employees, and will increase $1 every year until it reaches $15 per hour in 2024.

“Our salary ranges were nearly becoming not current with the minimum wage, so we have to fix it up,” Smith said. “This just raises the ranges of everything so we’re more consistent.”

The council scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 19, and will then vote whether to adopt the ordinance.