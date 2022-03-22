Sussex Borough receives $1 million for sewer project

Sussex. Sussex Borough has received $1 million for its sewer-force main project and $100,000 for a leak detector.

Mayor Edward Meyer said on March 15 that he was informed about the grant by the office of U.S. Senator Cory Booker. He said the bill with the funding has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate and is waiting to be signed by President Joe Biden.

Meyer said the sewer force-main project is “shovel ready,” and that he hopes the borough will get the money this year. The borough will still move forward with the project.

“We might need it with the increases,” Meyer said.

Borough workers will need to be trained on the leak detector.