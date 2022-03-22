Sussex Borough to introduce budget with 2.5% increase

Sussex. The Sussex council plans to introduce the borough’s 2022 municipal budget at its April 5 meeting.

Borough chief financial officer Michel Marceau said his projections for state numbers for Sussex’s receipt for delinquent taxes and the number of uncollected taxes were “spot on.”

That leaves intact his estimates of a 2.5 percent increase, which translates to a $37 per year tax increase on the average Sussex Borough home.

Councilman Charles Fronheiser said county taxes will rise in the borough by 1.86 percent, and the $37 increase only includes the borough’s portion of a resident’s taxes. Taxes paid to Sussex County, the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District, and High Point Regional High School all will be additional.