Sussex Borough to take a closer look at its building stock

The Sussex Borough Council may form a committee to evaluate what to do with several of the properties it owns.

The conversation started after Councilman Charles Fronheiser brought up the empty Cornerstone Theatre building, asking what the borough planned to do with it now that it doesn’t have a tenant.

Township administrator Toni Smith said as of Jan. 18, the keys to the building had not been turned in by the former tenant, but the utilities have been turned over to borough control.

“I think the worst thing in the world is for the building to sit there empty because the building is going to deteriorate and the value will go down,” Fronheiser said.

He suggested getting the building appraised with the intention to market it.

Council President Robert Holowach said an appraisal makes sense, but also that the borough should evaluate other properties as well.

He agreed with Meyer’s suggestion to winterize the building.

“That would certainly save on the gas side but not the electricity,” Holowach said. “I think appraisal-wise we need to look at multiple properties and not just that.”

Councilman Frank Dykstra said he would be willing to sit on a committee to look at options.