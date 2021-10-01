Sussex Borough to use grant for water improvements

Sussex. The Sussex Borough Council on Sept. 21 introduced an ordinance to pay for improvements to the borough’s water supply and distribution system using grant money.

The borough received a $212,511 Community Development Block Grant program for the work being done on Willow Street. The borough had already received a grant for the work, but administrator Antoinette Smith said the borough applied for extra funds to complete necessary work.

“Last year, we put it in in the form of a bond notice because we did not know if we were going to receive the additional grant money,” Smith said. “Now that we know we did get the money, we’ve had to change the funding showing it to be from grant proceeds. So, we don’t have those bonds to take out.”