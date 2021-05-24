Sussex council approves Bogg’s Field changes

The Sussex Borough Council on May 18 passed two resolutions, one to rename the Bogg’s Field property as Thomas J. Dunn Memorial Park, and another to move the fountain Dunn donated to the borough at the beginning of the 20th Century to the park.

The newly renamed Dunn Park will also be home to the new playground that is expected to be erected in the fall. The playground is being donated by Alexandra’s Playgrounds and it will be built with the help of NORWESCAP.

Council President Mario Poggi said when Dunn wanted to donate fountains to the borough, he wanted to do so at train stations and all he received from the mayor and council of the time was a committee appointment.

Poggi said this is the borough’s way of thanking him for his contribution 115 years ago. He also donated the clock tower inside the steeple at the Baptist Church and the pipe organ in the church.

Poggi also hopes to get some history signs out by the park.

“He was community minded and a Man of God, but he never sought recognition for what he did, but I think it was important to finally recognize him because he was such a great forefather of the borough, and I think he deserves it,” Poggi said.