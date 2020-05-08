Sussex County drive-through testing site opens Monday

Registration is now open for a coronavirus drive-through testing center for Sussex County residents that will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 7.

The site is located at Sussex County Community College (SCCC), One College Hill Road, Newton. Residents getting tested must use the Plotts Road entrance (see map).

To get a test, residents must have an appointment and bring a COVID-19 medical prescription from a medical provider. To make an appointment, visit sussex.nj.us/Documents/Health/coronavirus/COVIDTesting.html. Sussex County residents must have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to eligible for testing.

They must show up in a vehicle. Pedestrians and bicyclists will not be admitted.

The person who is being tested must provide a drivers' license or other personal identification and a clear-to-see print-out of their medical prescription at the arrival checkpoint.

Children 5 years and older are eligible for testing. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian must have identification to prove they are residents of Sussex County.

Anyone who does not meet all of these requirements will be turned away by law enforcement.

Testing will be available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

“I am very pleased that Sussex County is activating a second testing site at the Sussex County Community College that will increase testing capacity for our residents,” said Freeholder Director Sylvia Petillo. “It was a Herculean task that took tremendous perseverance and commitment in light of limited resources."

She thanked Senator Steve Oroho, County Administrator Greg Poff, the Division of Health, Sheriff Mike Strada, and the Office of Emergency Management.

“The health and safety of our residents has always been our priority, and we are thankful for the relentless efforts of our County Administration, County Health Department, Office of Emergency Management, and Sherriff’s Office in producing a testing center in Sussex County for our residents,” said Freeholder Herb Yardley. “This has been a difficult process, but through the hard work of many people we are pleased to see the testing site opened.”