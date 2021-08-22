Sussex County honors Skylands drivers with safety award

Sixteen drivers Sussex County Skylands Ride transit service were presented with safety awards for their safe, courteous, and incident-free driving during 2020.

Skylands provides public and community paratransit transportation for many county residents, including senior citizens, workers, individuals with disabilities, and the public. It has become a lifeline for many residents, making it possible for them to get to essential medical appointments, dialysis and other life-saving treatments, as well as providing transportation to and from employment. Drivers traveled over 458,000 miles in 2020 to provide these essential services to residents throughout the pandemic.

The safety award represents more than just safe driving. Drivers must use defensive driving, customer service skills, and avert accidents. The drivers received Safety Awards during Senior Day festivities at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show on Aug. 12.

Deputy Director Anthony Fasano and Commissioner Sylvia Petillo presented the drivers with Certificates of Excellence from the County of Sussex. Senator Oroho and Assemblyman Harold Wirths presented each driver with a citation from the State of New Jersey Senate and General Assembly. Congressman Josh Gottheimer also presented each driver with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition, and Wayne Dietz of Skylands Risk Management was on site to congratulate and present certificates, pins and gift cards to the recipients as well.