Sussex County Libraries to reopen on Monday

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will reopen all of its locations to the public for limited service beginning Monday, July 20.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome the public back and ask for everyone’s patience while we all adapt to our new procedures,” ,” said Library Director Will Porter. “While we have been very pleased with the flexibility provided by our online resources, we are looking forward to safely resuming access to our services that can only be used at the library. For many Sussex County residents, the library is their only reliable source of internet access, for example, and many of our local history and genealogy resources are not available when our doors are closed.”

Visits are by appointment only and can be scheduled online at picktime.com/scls or by calling your local branch.

Buildings are limited to 25 percent capacity, and masks are required, in accordance with the governor’s order.

Visits will be scheduled for 45-minute increments starting at the top of each hour. Frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized before the next group of scheduled visits begins.

All locations will be open for scheduled visits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, plus Saturday at select locations. The 10 to 10:45 a.m. timeslot will be reserved for senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems.

The library’s popular Grab-and-Go service will also continue. Borrowers may request items online or by calling their local branch, and can have those items packaged up for a scheduled, no-contact pickup during open hours. All library programming will continue to be held online, including Summer Reading.

Call your local library

More detailed information about reopening plans, online scheduling, and access to SCLS resources can be found at sussexcountylibrary.org or by calling your local library:

• Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Frankford – 973 948-3660

• Dennis Branch, 101 Main Street, Newton – 973 383-4810

• Franklin Branch, 103 Main Street, Franklin – 973 827-6555

• Dorothy Henry Branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon – 973 827-8095E

• Louise Childs Branch, 21 Sparta Road, Stanhope – 973 770-1000

• Sussex-Wantage Branch, 69 Route 639, Wantage – 973 875-3940